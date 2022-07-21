Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBW stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBW. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

