Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Trading Up 1.3%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 13,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 126,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEVDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

