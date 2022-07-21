Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 258,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,950,968 shares.The stock last traded at $52.26 and had previously closed at $52.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.49.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.