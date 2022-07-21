Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$115.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Newmont Price Performance

TSE NGT traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$67.15. 106,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,709. Newmont has a one year low of C$66.25 and a one year high of C$108.98. The stock has a market cap of C$53.29 billion and a PE ratio of 41.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$81.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.69.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.76 billion.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

