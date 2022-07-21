News (NASDAQ:NWSA) PT Lowered to $30.00

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NWSA stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.31. News has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that News will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC grew its position in News by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

