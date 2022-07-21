Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.38%.
Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NIC traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.99. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $98.20.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NIC)
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.