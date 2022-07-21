Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.38%.
Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %
Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.69.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
