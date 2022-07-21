Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.38%.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

