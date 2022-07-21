Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 79097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 126,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,933,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,692,129.64. In related news, Director Keyvan Salehi purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$322,000. Also, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 126,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,130.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,933,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,692,129.64. Insiders bought 474,000 shares of company stock worth $237,765 over the last ninety days.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

