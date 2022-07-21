Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Update

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 557,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,719. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.12. Nordson has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

