North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 327,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 267,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

North American Nickel Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$77.64 million and a PE ratio of -22.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57.

North American Nickel Company Profile

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. The company engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Morocco and Canada, as well as in Botswana. Its principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwest Greenland.

