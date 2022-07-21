North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 126,690 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 126,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.19% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 102,934 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ ILPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 4,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,623. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $639.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.67%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

