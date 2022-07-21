North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Enviva makes up 1.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.46% of Enviva worth $24,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Enviva Price Performance

NYSE:EVA traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

Enviva Increases Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,303.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John K. Keppler purchased 16,422 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 40,522 shares of company stock worth $2,581,596 and sold 1,428 shares worth $101,902. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

