North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,521 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.40% of Compass Diversified worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CODI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 229,951 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 495,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 177,683 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CODI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.37. 886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.90%. Analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

