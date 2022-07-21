North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 2.75% of Rocky Brands worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCKY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Rocky Brands stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,031. The firm has a market cap of $268.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $59.56.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $167.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RCKY. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

See Also

