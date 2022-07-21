North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 159 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.15. 89,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,484. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.18.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

