North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 2.66% of Eastern worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,280.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at $537,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eastern Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastern in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EML traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 4,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.91. The Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

Eastern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

See Also

