Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on October 1st

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

