NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

NWHUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

