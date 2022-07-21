Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,735. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $87.19 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

