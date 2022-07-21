Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $6.54

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.82. Novonix shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Novonix Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 53.38, a current ratio of 54.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novonix stock. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

