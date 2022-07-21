NTB Financial Corp Boosts Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

NTB Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 221.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LX stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $406.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $270.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.26 million. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LX shares. Citigroup cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. CLSA cut LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

