NTB Financial Corp Has $1.30 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

NTB Financial Corp lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 293,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHM stock opened at $66.42 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43.

