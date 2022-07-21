NTB Financial Corp Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 1.1% of NTB Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.4 %

AWK opened at $144.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day moving average is $154.73.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

