NTB Financial Corp Has $545,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NTB Financial Corp raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

