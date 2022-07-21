NTB Financial Corp Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,801,000 after acquiring an additional 496,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.