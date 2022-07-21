NTB Financial Corp Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

NTB Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 150.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,992,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.47.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $170.53 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.