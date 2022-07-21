NTB Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,552 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.