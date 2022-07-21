Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Trading Up 19.9% This Week

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $514,028.45 and $46,401.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00391729 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014982 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032504 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
