Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.73.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,605. Nucor has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.23.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 33.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

