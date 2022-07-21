Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading Up 2.9%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Nuvera Communications Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

