NXM Reaches Market Cap of $336.19 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. NXM has a market cap of $336.19 million and approximately $1,060.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $51.60 or 0.00223134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,135.19 or 1.00037333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,789,127 coins and its circulating supply is 6,514,823 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.