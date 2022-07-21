Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Oatly Group worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

OTLY opened at 4.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.12. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 2.75 and a one year high of 19.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 160.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 12.09.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

