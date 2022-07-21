Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 4.01 and last traded at 3.99. 192,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,347,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 12.09.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of 3.84 and a 200-day moving average of 5.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,457,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.