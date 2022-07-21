Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 4.01 and last traded at 3.99. 192,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,347,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 12.09.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of 3.84 and a 200-day moving average of 5.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,457,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.