OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OCANF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 16,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,975. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.