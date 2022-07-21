Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $139.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth $201,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

