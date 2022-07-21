Oikos Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $390,992.63 and $10,428.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00391901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00032736 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oikos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.