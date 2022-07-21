On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $175.17

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.17 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 122.60 ($1.47). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,223,728 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($5.98) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £206.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.57.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

