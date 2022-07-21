Ontology One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.92 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $215.39 million and $25.92 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00102908 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00238929 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

