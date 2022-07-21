OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at B. Riley

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OPRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx Stock Down 17.6 %

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 38.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 163,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.