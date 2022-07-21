OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at B. Riley

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OPRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 17.6 %

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 38.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 163,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

