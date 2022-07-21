Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.17.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 46,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also

