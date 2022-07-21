Origin Dollar Market Cap Reaches $66.56 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $66.56 million and approximately $260,458.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00392240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00162128 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

