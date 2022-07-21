Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $66.53 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $66.53 million and $245,158.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00389664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015678 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001767 BTC.
About Origin Dollar
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Origin Dollar
Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.