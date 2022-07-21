Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $41,040.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00063002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000625 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

