Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 5.4 %

ORRF opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

ORRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.