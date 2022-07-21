Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.94%.
Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORRF shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.
