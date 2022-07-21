Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.94%.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORRF shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.