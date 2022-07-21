Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 9.4 %

OXBR stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.