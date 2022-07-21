PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,630,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,850,000 after buying an additional 122,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,426,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,503,000 after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.