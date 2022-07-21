PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 33,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,152,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul W. Taylor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 54,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

