Pakcoin Price Up 1.6% This Week (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Pakcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $178,129.87 and approximately $2,007.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.
Buying and Selling Pakcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
