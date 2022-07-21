Pallapay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $325,732.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and $325,732.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00330395 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015531 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001695 BTC.
Pallapay Coin Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Pallapay Coin Trading
