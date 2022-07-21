Pallapay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $325,732.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and $325,732.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00330395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

